Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hudson Technologies worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 514,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 635,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300,110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

