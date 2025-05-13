Algert Global LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,573 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,389,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,819,503.35. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 14.0%

VSCO stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

