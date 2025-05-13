Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,530 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 194,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Globant by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 265,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Globant from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Globant Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of GLOB opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

