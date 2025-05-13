Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 421,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

TransUnion Stock Up 6.6%

TRU stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.21. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $359,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

