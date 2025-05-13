Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,635 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 21,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.48. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

