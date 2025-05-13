Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,058.64. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $5,080,664.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,263.20. This represents a 65.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,867 shares of company stock worth $57,550,902 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.54.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

