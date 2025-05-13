Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,278 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,956,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 791,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 708,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.3%

DAR stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

