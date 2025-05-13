Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 487.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 604.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

