Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vontier by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Vontier by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE VNT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

