Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,085 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of US Foods worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

