Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,212.58. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

