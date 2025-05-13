Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 201,342 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,342 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 343.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $2,996,700. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

