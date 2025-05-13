StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 353.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $38,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after acquiring an additional 895,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after buying an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,027,000 after buying an additional 366,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

