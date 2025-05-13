Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blade Air Mobility worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.54. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

