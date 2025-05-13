Algert Global LLC Invests $404,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

