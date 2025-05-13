Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Steven Ratner Sells 3,892 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $185,648.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after acquiring an additional 185,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,023,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 677,894 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

