Algert Global LLC Invests $323,000 in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electromed

In other news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,326. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,016,920.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,547.70. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Electromed announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELMD. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

