Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 275,612 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,612 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $36,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 468,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.9%

BEP stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BEP shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.