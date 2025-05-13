17,629 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,393,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

