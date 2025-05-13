Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 590 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ENSG opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.