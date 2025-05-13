Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,419 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

