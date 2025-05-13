GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 721.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,047,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1,017.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 191,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 174,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000.

GGN stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

