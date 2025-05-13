Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $309,477.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,019,667 shares in the company, valued at $92,351,240.19. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $695,439.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,265,788.04. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

