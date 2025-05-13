The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $278,160.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director John Zupo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,618.52. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

