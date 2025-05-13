Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $587,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vale by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

