Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $531,000 Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ENI were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ENI by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 89.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on E shares. StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

