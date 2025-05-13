Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 79,979 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 159.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 67,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

