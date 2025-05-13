Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $662.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,357.73, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $584.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.