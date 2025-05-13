11,337 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,337 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE EGY opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VAALCO Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.