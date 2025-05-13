Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Natixis grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

