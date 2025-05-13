Ethic Inc. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

