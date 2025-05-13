Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after buying an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,973,000 after purchasing an additional 480,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,768,000 after purchasing an additional 227,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5%

Unum Group stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

