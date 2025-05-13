Ethic Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

MFG opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

