Ethic Inc. Sells 8,213 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SM Energy by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

