Ethic Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,799 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.