Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,963,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $62,476,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,494,000 after acquiring an additional 501,421 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

NYSE:CAH opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $154.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

