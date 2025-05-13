Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.29 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

