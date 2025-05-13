Ethic Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $222,146,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,855,000 after acquiring an additional 96,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.41.

Insider Activity

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

