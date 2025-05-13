Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $190.42 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.26.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.60.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

