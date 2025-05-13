Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,615,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.33.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total value of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $418,492.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDGL opened at $300.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -0.91.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

