Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,822,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.69.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.