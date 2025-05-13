Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,526,000 after purchasing an additional 473,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $54,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGS. Susquehanna started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.60.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSGS stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $209.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

