Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 23,163 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 228.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

