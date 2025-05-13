Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB) Stake Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Stock Performance

JEMB opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Get Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (JEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking both income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of emerging markets debt. The fund’s fixed-income securities are not constrained by maturity or credit rating.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.