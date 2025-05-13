Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB) Stake Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Stock Performance
JEMB opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.
Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF (NYSEARCA:JEMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.