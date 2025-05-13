Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 26,312 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

JMEE stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.