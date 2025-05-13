Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.