FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Up 2.5%

FBK opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $492,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.