Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,817 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Celanese were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Celanese by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Celanese Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE:CE opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $161.94.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.