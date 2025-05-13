Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Accenture stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Accenture Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $322.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Accenture by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Accenture by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,111.60. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,016 shares of company stock worth $1,694,866. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.82.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

