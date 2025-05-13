Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Lam Research stock on April 8th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/19/2025.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

